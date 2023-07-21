Play Brightcove video

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has seen off the likes of Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

But one person he couldn't beat was Ali Hassan from Penrith, who defeated the Wimbledon champ two sets to one.

Admittedly this was seven years ago, and the pair were in their mid teens at a European Championship in Portugal.

Alcaraz triumphed over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final to win his second grand slam. Credit: PA Images

Since the Wimbledon victory, Ali has had members of his tennis club in Carlisle ribbing him about the match he won seven years ago.

He said: " I got absolutely smacked in the first set. I lost six love. But I remember very vividly my coach saying 'you need to sort this out Hassan' so I kind of turned the match around from there.

"Soon after that it was clear that he was a pretty good player. The year after he won European championships for his age and then climbed the rankings very quickly and that's when people started saying 'I remember you beat him back in the day' so I might have watched that video a few times."

Ali Hassan has been training at Chatsworth Club in Carlisle from a young age. Credit: ITV Border

Ali now studies medicine at King's College in London but still plays tennis for the Cumbria men's team when he can.

Coach at Chatsworth club Gareth Adams said: "Ali still plays at a very high level and I think tennis will stay with him for life. There's lots of talent in the team and it's a very young team so the future is bright for Cumbrian tennis."

Speaking of his old opponent Alcaraz, Ali said: " I think he's quite a popular guy. His smile, his energy that he brings on the court.

"I think he's just very entertaining to watch. And I also remember him being very well mannered, very polite and we spoke after so I know he's a good guy and he's actually very exiting to watch so I do root for him, especially against Djokovic."

