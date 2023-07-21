A grant scheme will provide financial support for students to overcome the cost of transport in Westmorland and Furness.

Students aged 16 to 19 will be able to access a portion of £500,000 earmarked to help them remain in education and training.

The bursary is intended for young people who are experiencing difficulty in paying for transport to school or college.

It will open to applications on 24 August - GCSE results day.

The scheme will work on a sliding scale, dependent on how far away the student lives from their place of education.

Councillor Neil Hughes, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environmental Services, said: "Investment in transport in this way can have a positive and life-changing impact on the prospects and life chances of young people, especially those living in more remote areas, and also benefit businesses by helping promote skills and create the workforce necessary to meet the needs of our economy.

"I very much look forward to seeing how this project develops and the good it will do."

Councillor Sue Sanderson, Cabinet member for Children's Services, Education and Skills, said: "We recognise that transport plays a vital role in providing access to education and skills, particularly in rural locations, and are committed to reducing inequality and making it as easy as possible for young people to continue in education and learning post 16."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...