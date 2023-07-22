Kelso Laddie leads rideout to Yetholm as Civic Week comes to an end

Kelso Laddie says it’s ‘a lifelong dream come true’ to lead his cavalcade on Yetholm Rideout for Kelso Civic Week.The event is the culmination of Kelso Civic Week and sees more than 200 horses journey to the Scotland-England Border, via the village of Yetholm, and back again.And the man of the hour is 22 year old Andrew Thomson who has led 2023’s festival, with Right Hand Man Callum Davidson and Left Hand Man Mark Henderson by his side.

“It’s been absolutely amazing, it's a lifelong dream come true,” he said as he arrived into th Yetholm.“The highlight has to be carrying the Burgh Standard (the flag) down Vension Hill into Yetholm.“And all these people have come out despite the rain, it hasn’t dampened their spirits! They’ve supported me all week and it’s been brilliant, I couldn’t ask for better. It’s meant the world to me.”

Kelso Laddie Andrew Thomson

Like other Borders Common Ridings, the historic celebrations hark back to the days of rieving and fierce battles between Scotland and England.“We ride to the Border and get a token from the English side to prove we’ve been there and done our bit,” says Andrew. “And when we’re there we raise a glass to old friends so that’s a really nice part.”Amidst all the action there’s also a pause for a reflection. At Yetholm War Memorial a wreath is laid in remembrance of all those lives lost in battle. There’s a moment of silence as the principles, and crowds, pay their respects.After the rideout there’s entertainment in the town square and the fancy dress parade takes place.