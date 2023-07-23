Hundreds enjoy Kendal's first ever Pride festival this weekend

Hundreds of people braved the weather to enjoy Kendal’s first pride festival over the weekend.Organisers believe the festival was a landmark moment for the town.

Cumbria’s ‘auld grey town’ was decked out in rainbows as people came together for the three-day celebration with music, outdoor activities, family arts and crafts and much more.

Rag & Tag from Ragtag Arts, High Sherrif of Cumbria, Mayor of Kendal and Drag Queen Nova Gina Credit: Sarah Hewitt

“This is a brilliant moment for Kendal - it’s been a weekend full of joy and love," said Jamie Hooper, chair of the organising group.

“Pride is hugely important for the LGBTQIA+ community - it brings people together, celebrates difference and makes us visible.

“We’ve been absolutely blown away by the response to this year’s event and it's been wonderful to see so many smiling faces.”

People of all ages gathered at the Brewery Arts Centre in the garden on Saturday to visit information stalls and take part in family eco-arts activities provided by Ragtag Arts, and enjoy a vibrant drumming performance from Drum Nation.

Drum Nation performing Credit: Sarah Hewitt

Elsewhere, a queer art exhibition featured the work of emerging artists, and festival goers took part in bike rides, walks, runs, and wild swims across seventeen separate activities.

The festival was billed as ‘pride done differently’ and aimed to make the most of the area’s natural environment.

On Saturday evening people celebrated in style at Bowness Bay Brewery’s Venue with cabaret performances from Kendal-based drag queen Nova Gina and Layla Zee Susan and drag kind Andi Blewitt.

Families of all ages enjoying Kendal Pride Credit: Sarah Hewitt

Kendal Business Improvement District, Kendal Town Council, BAE Systems and The Berry Boutique in Bowness all helped to fund the event.

The festival was organised by a partnership of local organisations including Proud in Kendal, Lakes Queer Adventures, Kendal Mountain Festival, Ragtag Arts, Brathay Trust, Kendal Youth Zone, The Brewery Arts Centre and Abbot Hall and took place in partnership with the Kendal and Cumbria Unity Festival.