Several south of Scotland businesses shortlisted in regional Thistle Awards

The Trimontium Museum in Melrose and The Devil's Porridge Museum in Eastriggs have made the shortlist for the first Scottish Thistle Awards, hosted by the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA).

It celebrates the best of the tourism and events industry which is worth £11.5 billion to the Scottish economy.

More than 30 tourism businesses, events and individuals are in the running to receive the award, selected from a pool of 112 entries from across the region.

The award ceremony will take place at the Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club in Dumfries on 5th October 2023.

The Devil’s Porridge Museum in Dumfries and Galloway is shortlisted in the Best Visitor Attraction category, as well as in the new Celebrating Thriving Communities category, alongside Go Wild Scotland Community Interest Group in Selkirk.

Collection of Roman coins in the Trimontium Museum, which has made the shortlist.

Dalscone Farm Park in Dumfries and the Trimontium Museum in Melrose are in running for the Best Visitor Attraction category and are also going head-to-head in the Innovation in Tourism category.

Meanwhile, Gather near Gatehouse of Fleet is shortlisted for the Best Eating Experience award, alongside The Allanton Inn in Berwickshire, and Out-there Artisan in Jedburgh.

Eilidh Cox, owner of Out-there Artisan in Jedburgh, said: “The pandemic has been such a test to many businesses and being able to continue to build and expand Out-there Artisan by being shortlisted for the regional award fills me with pride. "Just making it to the final is a huge honour but to bring the award home would be a huge achievement for my whole team and our amazing customers that make running my business possible.”

Ellis Corrigan, from Dalscone Farm Park said, "We work hard to ensure visitors of all ages have an unforgettable and fun day out at Dalscone and it’s great to be recognised for this.

"Our live streams about our farm park on social media platforms have resulted in an increase in national and international visitors to the region."

“Tourism, events and hospitality businesses are crucial to the South of Scotland’s community and economic prosperity," said David Hope-Jones OBE, Chief Executive of the South of Scotland Destination Alliance."The sector has weathered some huge challenges in recent years but, through all this, businesses have worked tirelessly to ensure the South of Scotland remains a leading global destination – as recognised by Lonely Planet.

“Our new South of Scotland Thistle Awards allow us to celebrate our region’s leading lights in the sector, recognising quality and excellence. "My hearty congratulations to the outstanding businesses named today as regional finalists. We look forward to our inaugural South of Scotland Thistle Awards in Dumfries in October – the ‘Oscars’ of tourism in the South!”

Dalscone Farm Park, Dumfries and Galloway

The full South of Scotland Thistle Awards shortlist, by category:

Best B&B or Guest House Experience

The Ghillie B&B, Melrose

Queensberry House, Moffat

Nithbank Country Estate, Thornhill

Best Bar or Pub

The Cross Keys, Ettrickbridge

Best Eating Experience

Allanton Inn, Allanton

Gather , Gatehouse of Fleet

Out-there Artisan, Jedburgh

Best Hotel Experience

The Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club, Dumfries

Cringletie Hotel, Peebles

The Selkirk Arms Hotel, Kirkcudbright

Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience

Beirhope Alpacas, Hownam near Kelso

Kitchen Coos and Ewes, Newton Stewart

Ridelines, Innerleithen

Best Self-Catering Accommodation Experience

Arden Holiday Cottage, Dumfries

Loch Ken Eco Bothies, Castle Douglas

Tiny Home Borders, Hawick

Best Visitor Attraction

Dalscone Farm Park, Dumfries

The Devil’s Porridge Museum, Eastriggs

Trimontium Museum, Melrose

Celebrating Thriving Communities

The Devil’s Porridge Museum, Eastriggs

Go Wild Scotland Community Interest Group, Selkirk

KPT Development Trust, Thornhill

Climate Action Award

Nithbank Country Estate, Thornhill

Innovation in Tourism

Dalscone Farm Park, Dumfries

Trimontium Museum, Melrose

Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival

Borders Book Festival, Melrose

Newton Stewart and Minnigaff Traditional Music and Dance Festival, Newton Stewart

Spring Fling Open Studios, Dumfries

Stranraer Oyster Festival, Stranraer

Tourism & Hospitality Employer of the Year

Barend Holiday Lodges & The Beagle Country Pub, Dalbeattie

Tourism Individual of the Year