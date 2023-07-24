Campaign endorsed by Sean Batty urges people to shop local in the Borders

A campaign, endorsed by STV weatherman Sean Batty, is urging people in the Scottish Borders to back local businesses.

Businesses and organisations across the Scottish Borders are being urged to take part in the first Scotland Loves Local week.

The events will take place from Monday 28 August and will run for seven days and will showcase work done by local people to highlight why local people should support local businesses.

The event has been launched by Scotland's Town Partnership (STP), the organisation behind Scotland Loves Local.

STV weatherman Sean Batty is a campaign ambassador and is encouraging people to take part.

He said: “This is your chance to shout about how great your area is. The team at STP will be working with people across the country to highlight some of the incredible work ongoing to create communities fit for the future.

“There are some great things happening and we are keen to showcase them.”

