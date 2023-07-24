Carlisle United announce signing of Premier League defender on loan

Carlisle United have signed Premier League defender Fin Back from Nottingham Forest on a season long loan.

The 20-year-old made 19 appearances for Paul Simpson's side last campaign as the Blues were promoted from League Two.

He ended his spell with Carlisle United early due to a hamstring tear which required surgery.

Back joined Nottingham Forest's academy at eight-years-old and has made five first team appearances for the club.

Last campaign he made 19 appearances in all competition for Simpson's side, registering two assists in the process.

Back joins Carlisle United alongside Dan Butterworth, Dylan McGeouch, Jack Robinson, Alfie McCalmont, Ben Barclay and Sam Lavelle in signing for Paul Simpson's side this transfer window.

