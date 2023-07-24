Dumfries electrician thanks Greek locals who have helped him and his family

Play Brightcove video

Thousands of holidaymakers are still stranded in Greece as wildfires continue to rage across the islands of Rhodes and Corfu.

Some tourists have managed to make it back including a family from Dumfries and Galloway who landed in Newcastle Monday morning. However, others like Dumfries electrician Steve Wight are still in Rhodes after the hotel he was staying in was evacuated.

Speaking on what he and his family have experienced, Steve said: "There were some ferries going to Turkey, some going to elsewhere.

The hotel Steve Wight was staying at was evacuated. Credit: Katherine Waldemar Brown

"We just so happened to get on to the same ferry as the ones are families were on, that brought us round to Rhodes town, then we got buses from there to a school, predominantly TUI people were taken there, the air con didn't work, there were no beds, it was roasting but at least we were safe."

Wight along with his wife and children were taken in by a local Greek family earlier today and have nothing but praise for the community for helping the stranded holidaymakers.

"The woman who owned the restaurant let us sleep on her couch, they have been tremendous, they have been brilliant."

Steve still doesn't know if he will be able to leave on his return flight on Wednesday and was shocked that plane loads of tourists were still arriving into Rhodes despite hundreds of holidaymakers being stranded.

"There is nothing online in real time to tell us what to do, or how the roads are or if the flights are running, we are just cutting about Rhodes old town and every so often we go back to the school to see what's happening but there are no reps there anymore."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...