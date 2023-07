A man who died in what police are describing as a crash involving a single vehicle on the A74(M) near Moffat, has been named as 25 year old Thomas Hein.

He was from Baden-Württemberg in Germany, and the driver of an HGV.

It happened near junction 15, just after 2pm on Friday, 14th July.

Police say they are still trying to establish what happened and are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to get in touch.