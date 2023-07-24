Man on 3,000 mile walk in fundraiser for Eden Valley Hospice reaches day 100

A man has reached a 100 day milestone on a 3,000 mile walking challenge to raise money for Eden Valley Hospice.

Adam Brown is walking from John O'Groats to Buckingham Palace with his challenge raising money for the hospice in Carlisle which cared for his friend Anna Pike who was cared for at the hospice during the final months of her life in 2018.

Anna, who was born in Dumfries and brought up in Langholm and Canonbie in southern Scotland, was a teacher at Petteril Bank Primary School in Carlisle prior to contracting a rare form of cancer.

Adam is at the 100 day mark of his challenge. Credit: Eden Valley Hospice

Adam's journey has taken him across the northern coast of Scotland, south in England and along the Welsh coast.

Anna's mum Jenny spoke about what Adam has been doing for Eden Valley Hospice, she said: "This is such a mammoth task Adam has set himself.

“He has only had two rest days in almost 100 days, enduring a range of weather conditions and basic camping, most of the time. He is so determined to complete this challenge and to raise as much money as he can for Eden Valley Hospice in Anna’s memory.

The challenge has taken him from the Scottish highlands to England. Credit: Eden Valley Hospice

“We are so touched that Adam has chosen to use this walk as a tribute to Anna and a thank you to the hospice. And we know Anna would be too. Every amount donated, no matter how small, will help the hospice and also encourage Adam to keep going."

Adam said: "It's been the journey of a lifetime and I can honestly say, I've loved every single day. I've met lots of wonderful people that have shown great kindness and generosity in both assisting me and donating to the hospice.

"The memory of Anna is always with me and knowing the funds I raise will be put to good use really spurs me on.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...