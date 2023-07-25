Drug crimes rise by 19% in Cumbria, report finds

Crimes in Cumbria which involve drugs rose by 18.6 per cent last year according to a new report.

The report by the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner found drug offences rose to 1152, from 971 recorded cases for the previous year, between April 2022 and March 2023.

Peter McCall, Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, presented his annual report to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel last week.

He said: "That sounds like bad news, but I am quite pleased with that because we are catching more people. Cops are checking more people with drugs.”

The report also showed that in its fourth year, the Cyber and Digital Crime Unit had, investigated 104 offences, made 60 arrests, prosecuted 40 criminals for 183 offences and safeguarded 130 children.

It said antisocial behaviour dropped to 4,922 from 6,445 cases and, arson and criminal damage fell to 4,998 from 5,023.

Incidents of violence increased from 16,811 to 16,912, sexual offences rose from 1,706 to 1,719 and public order offences from 4,656 to 4,703.

Robberies increased to 154 from 151, theft offences increased to 5,352 from 4,614, offences against a vehicle increased to 977 from 757 and overall crime increased by 4.7% to 38,826 from 37,084.

Mr McCall said: “There are now so many opportunities of reporting to the police. If the cops don’t know about it, how can they do anything about it?”

“Cumbria Constabulary this week is the top performing force in the country in responding to 999 calls. These are national statistics and Cumbria comes out as number one.”

Councillor Tim Pickstone said it would be useful for the committee to see more comparative data about the Cumbrian force.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...