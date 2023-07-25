A new film project has received £182,000 funding to showcase a town in the Scottish Borders.

Alchemy Film & Arts announced a two-year creative programme of activity exploring the histories, cultures and heritages of Hawick through the creative lens of film.

'Hawick in Common' will also look at the town's centuries-old Common Riding traditions.

Alchemy’s director Rachael Disbury said: “We’re delighted to launch Hawick in Common, an ambitious two-year programme that will engage our town’s diverse communities to look at Hawick’s histories through creative means.

The announcement of the film follows the 13th edition of Alchemy’s annual film festival in April, through which £325,000 was brought into Hawick’s local economy.

