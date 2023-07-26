Aston Martin's Formula 1 car is coming to Cumbria for this year's Netherby Hall Car Show.

The AMR23 is the car that's been used by Aston Martin throughout this year's F1 calendar.

The car will feature at the annual show, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August, alongside a range of classic and unique cars and performance vehicles in the UK.

The Aston Martin Formula One car at Silverstone. Credit: PA

On its website, Netherby Hall Car Show says: "We are very privileged to host and witness some extremely rare performance and classic cars that all have their own unique designs and history.

"Each car has interesting information about its origin, details and more to educate the visitors.

"The Netherby Hall classic car show is an event designed for the whole family to enjoy.

"Not only are there a range of exciting cars for you to explore, but there will also be plenty of stalls to visit and buy from."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...