Cumberland Council has responded to the public consultation initiated by the Rail Delivery Group regarding the proposed closure of ticket offices.

A full council meeting was held on Tuesday 25 July where members expressed their concern over the proposed changes and highlighted the potential negative impacts on passengers, particularly vulnerable groups and those with accessibility needs.

The consultation provided members of the public three weeks to respond with concerns raised about the sufficiency of the consultation process to gather comprehensive feedback from stakeholders.

Several stations throughout Cumbria could be affected by the proposed changes including Carlisle, Workington and Whitehaven.

Councillor Denise Rollo, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Sustainable, Resilient and Connected Places, said: “Cumberland Council firmly believes that these proposals would have harmful impacts on residents and would disproportionately affect elderly and disabled passengers.

"We are calling for clarity on job security and resources in the face of potential job losses due to the proposed changes.

“We are urging Transport Focus and the Rail Delivery Group to reconsider these proposals, taking into account the concerns and needs of the local communities. We stand firm in our commitment to ensuring safe, accessible, and inclusive public transport services for all residents of Cumberland."

Councillors have raised concerns regarding the disparity between the national figure of passengers who use a ticket office, which is 12%, compared to local figures which are as high as 31%.

What concerns do Cumberland Council have?

Health and Wellbeing concerns: Ticket Offices provide services beyond just ticketing, they provide a focused safe point to seek assistance. This support is crucial for passengers' well-being.

Inadequate timeframe: The limited response window of just three weeks raises concerns about the fairness and inclusivity of the consultation process.

Accessibility and safety: De-staffing stations, including security personnel, raises concerns about accessibility for all passengers, especially those with disabilities, and may affect the safety of station premises.

Ticketing issues: Currently ticket vending machines only sell the products of the Train Operating Company that operates the station together with Network Rail tickets.

Confidence in rail: Considering the current low levels of public confidence in rail travel, the rushed timing of these closures may further erode trust in the railway system which will have an impact both on the economy and decarbonisation.

Mobile ticketing challenges: Requiring customers to access products solely through phones or screens without understanding how to link tickets may lead to difficulties for some passengers.

Maintenance of ticket machines: There are concerns about ticket machine maintenance when no station staff are present on-site.

