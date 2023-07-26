More than 5,000 children in Cumbria are set to benefit from £1million that has been allocated to provide meals throughout the summer holidays.

Westmorland and Furness Council has allocated £1.1million from Household Support funding with vouchers worth £3.45 being issued to parents of eligible children.

Children who are eligible for a free school meal during term time will receive the vouchers that are issued through the child's school.

There are expected to be 5,200 children who will benefit from this scheme. The scheme was first introduced during the Easter holidays in response to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Westmorland and Furness Council’s Cabinet Member Housing and Homelessness, Councillor Judith Derbyshire, commented: “So many families are facing real hardship and I am delighted that we have been able to provide this support to help ensure children don’t go hungry during the summer holidays.

“The fact we are having to do this is very sad. No child should be facing hunger. But we recognise that rising costs, from mortgage rates to food prices, are putting a real strain on many families and we hope this voucher scheme, alongside other measures we have put in place through the Household Support funding, will help to ease that a little for those most in need in our communities."

