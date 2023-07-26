Queen of the South have signed former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose on a deal until the end of the year.

The 34-year-old Nigeria international played the entire 90 minutes during Celtic's famous 2-1 home victory against Barcelona in 2012.

That night he kept Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and co quiet as the Hoops defeated the Spanish giants.

He has now joined Marvin Bartley's side in Dumfries. He has also played for Hibs, Livingston, St Johnstone, Dunfermline Athletic and Greenock Morton. He has also amassed 51 caps at international level.

Ambrose also came up against Neymar against Barcelona. Credit: PA

On signing Efe said: “I’m happy to be joining Marvin at Queens and to get back amongst a squad. When I got the call, I jumped at the chance to sign. I’m looking forward to joining the rest of the boys and hopefully my experience and knowledge will add value to the team.”

Manager Marvin Bartley added: “With the injuries and suspensions we have just now we needed to add to the squad and I’m grateful Efe has joined on a short deal.

"He is someone I have known for a long time so I know what he brings and what we will get. We have a lot of talented young players, but we are currently short of senior heads. Efe will give us that experience. He is also a great character to have around the dressing room.”

