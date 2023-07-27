Play Brightcove video

Watch as Steve Wight speaks about his experience in Greece.

A Dumfries man has shared his experience of fleeing wildfires in Greece as he and his family safely returned to the UK.

Steve Wight was evacuated in the last 24 hours with efforts from airlines and travel companies focusing on getting people home.

On foot, by boat, by car and finally by plane Steve has made it back to Dumfries and Galloway with his new born baby.

Families have been forced to flee wildfires in Greece. Credit: Conor Cullen

His Greek island family holiday changed for the worse when smoke starting billowing into the reception in his hotel and guests began to flee.

Steve said: "We headed down to the beach and there must have been 5,000 people there, all arguing, well not arguing but nobody knew what was going on, there was nothing organised.

"We got taken to a secondary school and just taken to a corner in the classroom and hunkered down for the night."

Supported by donations from local restaurants of food, water and nappies, Steve was moved to a hotel and from there got to travel back to try and find his luggage at the original resort.

He said: "It got right into the reception area, all around the perimeter was just black, then when we got inside it was a shame as it was quite a new hotel, when you got inside it was just soot and ash and smoke."

