Play Brightcove video

The amount of women playing cricket in Cumbria is on the rise. This had led to the launch of the first competitive girls league in the county.

The Fibrus 100 competition will be contested by four teams from around the county across two age groups. It aims to provide young women with a better route to higher levels of the game in the future.

One of the first games in the new competitive league took place in Appleby on Wednesday 26 July.

The new hundred ball aside competition is also tapping into one of the newest versions of cricket and girls taking part in this inaugural tournament are thrilled to be doing so.

Lucy Harnwell said: “To have this league it means a lot to get the opportunity to play with my friends and have fun.

Olivia Todd added: “I like that it is more inclusive to just girls, as I have played for a mix team and it is nice to play with my friends as well.

Jenny Fallows, said: “In a 100 games it is quick, there is always loads going on. Always boundaries getting hit and wickets, it is great fun.

Girl's cricket is going from stride to stride in Cumbria. Credit: ITV

Lola Yaseen, added: “The good thing about cricket is that it is an all round sport. If you are good at bowling then you are a bowler. If you are a keeper, you just catch stuff pretty much.

Women's cricket is going from strength to strength in the county and earlier this week Cumbria took on Scotland in Lanercost.

Libby Bateman, Fibrus Energy, said: “It is absolutely phenomenal to see these young ladies playing cricket.

"The confidence that it builds in them when they have to be out there bowling and batting all by themselves. It is a really great thing for us to invest in and we are so pleased to be here."

The new league at under 13 and Under 15 level offers girls a bridge between mixed cricket with their clubs and the county pathway.

Cumbria's head of female performance says women's sport in general is finally getting more exposure and traction and want's cricket to be a big part of pushing back the boundaries even further.

Graeme Dodds, Cumbria Cricket, said: “We would like to jump on the back of it with cricket and access some of that funding that is coming through the system and giving these girls the opportunity.

"We also want to create participation opportunities right across the county. Who knows, we may have the next England captain or future England star performing here tonight."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...