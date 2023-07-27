A four-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow following a serious road traffic collision near Dumfries.

The incident took place on a road between Dumfries to Auldgirth road, north of Kirkton village, at around 9:10am on Wednesday 26 July.

Two cars were involved in the collision, a black Audi A6 and a black BMW 1 Series.

The four-year-old's condition is described as serious but stable and he remains in hospital for medical treatment.

The 35-year-old driver of the Audi, a 2-year-old girl and a 52-year-old male driver from the BMW were all taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. All of their conditions are described as stable.

The road was closed for several hours to allow officers to conduct enquiries at the scene, however, it is now open.

Constable Callum Kingstree, Roads Policing Unit, Dumfries, said: “An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would appeal to any motorists in that area to contact us with any information they may have.

"If anyone has any dash cam footage, please pass it on as it could assist our enquiries”.

