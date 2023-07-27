A website offering advice has been launched in Dumfries and Galloway to offer advise to people on how to keep their teeth healthy.

It comes as thousands of people are facing the prospect of having to go outside the region in order to find an NHS dentist.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway made the move to assist with people accessing local NHS dental services.

The website offers tips on how to brush your teeth and healthy eating habits to protect teeth and gums.

Director of dentistry, Alison Milne said: "We understand the frustrations faced by our community members who are unable to access dental services easily.

"While we are working closely with colleagues at Scottish government and local dentists to improve access to NHS dental services, we also recognise the importance of reminding local people of the steps they can take to maintain their oral health.

"Through this new website, we want to equip individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to maintain their oral health until they can receive professional dental care."

NHS Dumfries and Galloway hope the website will "complement existing services and provide support during these challenging times." Credit: PA

The health board stressed that the website is not intended as a substitute for treatment.

"Although we believe that the new website is a welcome and positive resource, it does not replace the need for professional dental care.

"If you are registered with a dentist we encourage individuals to seek regular check-ups as they are able to do so, and to consult with dental professionals for personalised advice and treatment."

Health bosses have signposted that the Dental Helpline at NHS 24 is also available for urgent dental issues.

