Remembering the Crichton Estate and the work on the asylum

It is nearly 200 years since James Crichton died and left his wife, what was then a fortune.

Elizabeth wanted to put the money to good public use - back in 1823, Elizabeth’s original plan was to build a university. But when the other Scottish seats of learning objected, her thoughts turned to something else.

She funded what was then called a lunatic asylum, but Elizabeth wanted to create something better. The result was the red sandstone buildings set in 85 acres of parkland in Dumfries.

It was not just hospital wards - a whole community was created here. There was a theatre, laundry, bakery and even a farm. It was almost a small town on its own. At the centre was a church - the Crichton royal was an asylum with a difference.

Dr David Hall, psychiatrist said: "There is a negative perception around how institutionalised people became in these sorts of places. Having said that as an example of the benefits of this type of care the Crichton was rightfully seen as a good asylum.

"People came from across Scotland and although there were separate wards they were seen to of been a good standard.

"If you were rich then you could have your own servants, you could have your own horse and carriage to take you on a tour of the grounds. The breadth of society was catered for in some ways.

"There was a tremendous collection of patient art and poetry and there was a magazine called the new moon. This was developed within the hospital so there was a lot of artistic and creative therapeutic went on at the Crichton."

Some of the information of people who spent time in the Crichton is kept with a vast array of detailing showcasing what life was like living there.

Anne Rinaldi, D&G Heritage Officer, said: "So this is where we keep some of the Crichton collection. We store and provide access on behalf of the NHS who own the collection.

"We have a vast array of records detailing patient books, staff records, management records, immense detail given about each patients treatment and how they were progressing.

"It has to be remembered when you are looking at these records that some of them are quite traumatic and they use language that would no longer use. There are over 110 metres of archive that we store here.

“There are a lot of positive aspects of the Crichton but there are also a lot of sad stories in the Crichton collection as well.

"It is all represented here and I think that is extremely important to get across. The most exceptional aspect of the Crichton was Dr Browne was was the first superintendent who set the ethos for the whole institution. He very much believed in moral as well as medical care."

