Carlisle United's Wembley hero Omari Patrick has signed for League Two side Sutton United after rejecting terms with Paul Simpson's side.

The 27-year-old forward scored the equaliser in the play-off final as Carlisle went on to defeat Stockport County on penalties at Wembley.

Patrick was in his second spell at the Blues before leaving at the expiry of his contract. Last campaign he played 38 matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and registering two assists.

Omari Patrick scored the vital goal for Carlisle United at Wembley. Credit: PA

He departs Brunton Park with Paul Simpson's side preparing for life in League One.

Speaking to the Sutton United website, Patrick said: " It came about with the gaffer getting in contact with me and my team. I had a meeting with him and the meeting went very well. I am so happy about how he went about it, his intentions for me and the intentions for the club."

Patrick believes that although he enjoyed earning promotion with Carlisle United he was not enjoying life at the club as much as he could of.

He said: "It was more of a move for me where I wanted to play in a position that suited me and my strengths, so yeah it was nice to end the season with a promotion but week in week out I wasn’t really enjoying my football as much as I probably could have or should have.

Omari Patrick has dropped back down to League Two. Credit: PA

"I feel like here is the right place for me to come especially what the gaffer has been saying to me to come and produce what I can produce."

Patrick does believe though that the Carlisle United fans deserve the success they have enjoyed under Paul Simpson.

He said: "It was great, the boys at Carlisle deserved it. Everyone worked hard all season, and the fans deserved it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...