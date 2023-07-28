Four men arrested in targeted operation into sexual offences against children

Four men have been arrested in a targeted operation in relation to sexual offences against children.

The arrests were made between June 26 and July 27 following a joint operation between Cumbria Police's Cyber and Digital Crime Unit and the north west Regional Organised Crime Unit.

One of the men, 75-year-old Geoffrey Restrick, from Whitehaven was sentenced to 29 months in prison for attempt sexual communication with a child and arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Geoffrey Restrick was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same term.

Another one of the men is already a registered sex offender, was charged with attempted sexual communication with a child as well as a breach of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He was remanded in custody following his arrest.

Two further suspects a 43-year-old man from Cleator Moor and a 51-year-old man from Longtown were arrested and released on conditional bail whilst the investigations are progressed.

In both cases the defendants thought they were communicating with a young child, but it was actually an undercover police officer.

Detective Inspector Fiona Gray from the Cyber and Digital Crime Unit said: "We work closely with our partners at the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and have a range of tools at our disposal to identify those who pose a risk of sexual harm to children and bring them to justice.

"Let this be a warning to anyone who has, or is considering communicating with children sexually, that you will face the full force of the law. You must also consider the consequences for your family, friends and employment.

"If you are concerned that a child is being, or is vulnerable to sexual abuse or exploitation, please report this to the constabulary immediately though any of our various reporting channels."

