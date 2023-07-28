A man has died after a crash in Brampton.

Police were called at 5.36pm yesterday (27 July) to the collision involving a silver Volkswagen Golf on Capon Tree Road.A 34-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a number of hours while a forensic collision investigation and recovery was carried out.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it, quoting incident number 187 of 27 July.

You can also contact PC 2942 Moulton or Sergeant 1962 Vickers on 101 or email sciu@cumbria.police.uk quoting the incident number.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...