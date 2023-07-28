A newly married couple have been celebrating their wedding in style by heading straight to Kendal Calling after the ceremony.

Emma and Russ Fisher tied the knot and decided the best way to celebrate becoming newlyweds was to go to the Cumbrian festival.

Explaining what happened on their wedding day Emma said: "We got married with our kids, parents and best friends and we came here to Kendal Calling."

The couple met 13 years ago. Credit: Kendal Calling

Russ says how he first met Emma 13 years ago when she used to work as a barmaid. He explains how Emma wore the dress at the ceremony straight to the festival.

He said: "It is exactly the same dress, yeah. She was a barmaid in a pub and I drank there.

"Like all good love stories start. It was 13 years ago now. I emailed Kendal Calling to say if we could have a bottle of champagne in the tent.

"I just thought it would be nice just to get there and have a bottle of champagne. They have just been ace and have been giving us all kinds. We have got VIP green room tickets. Everyone should get married before they come to a festival."

