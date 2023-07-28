Scouting for Girls reveal new music video for single was shot at Kendal Calling

Play Brightcove video

Watch the interview with Scouting for Girls.

Scouting for Girls revealed that footage from last night's set at Kendal Calling will be used for their new music video.

The band that are behind hits such as She's So Lovely and This Ain't A Love Song were performing at the festival on Thursday evening.

Scouting for Girls played Kendal Calling last year and were blown away by the crowd and spoke about their excitement of returning.

Speaking ahead of the festival kicking off Roy Stride said: "We are just waiting for the gates to open. I think we are the most excited people on site at the moment.

"We actually played quite early on last year and we had such an amazing time with an amazing crowd that they asked us back for a bit longer. We can’t wait. This is what happens when you book scouting for girls we guarantee the sunshine."

The band revealed that they have a new album in the works which should be released in the next six weeks.

Scouting for Girls were extremely excited to be playing Kendal Calling. Credit: PA

Roy said: "Our new album does not come out for about six weeks so we have a new single which has just come out.

"We are actually shooting a video for that here at Kendal Calling because the crowd were so amazing last time. We want to try and get as much of that energy into our music video. So we are doing that and all of the hits."

The band say that their performance last year at the festival wetted their appetite for more this year.

Greg Churchouse, said: “There are always nuances to each festival but I think Kendal last year was absolutely crazy, everyone went mad and had a great time. I think everyone is full of energy because it is the first day so we are super excited."

Peter Ellard was extremely excited to get out on stage, he said: "The weather is getting so much better it is going to be great I think it is going to be a really good one."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...