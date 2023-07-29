Thousands of music fans head to Cumbria for Kendal Calling

Play Brightcove video

Thousands of people have descended on Lowther Castle near Penrith in Cumbria for Kendal Calling.

The music festival takes place at Lowther Deer Park from Thursday 27 July to Sunday 30 July.

This year's headliners include Nile Rodgers and Chic, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Blossoms

The Grammy Award winning musician Nile Rodgers said: “The last time we played Kendal Calling was epic and one of my favourite shows ever. We are excited to be back this year for more good times!”

More than 100 acts are performing across the weekend, with other attractions including the ‘Garden of Eden’ where revellers can unwind with health and wellbeing treatments and workshops. A dedicated ‘Kids Calling’ area for children, a world street food market, cinema tent and Real Ale Festival are among the other activities available festival-goers can enjoy.

Local acts are being represented in the BBC Introducing tent, as well as the famous ‘Woodlands’ area, where musical acts line-up amongst craft workshops, hidden art installations and face painters away from the main arena.

Kendal Calling has been nominated for two prizes at the UK Festival Awards, for Best Medium Festival, and Best Family Festival.

