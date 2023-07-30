Scotland gears up for start of Cycling World Championships

Excitement is building in Scotland ahead of the UCI Cycling World Championships which begins this week.

Thousands of international elite cyclists, including para-athletes, will compete in Glasgow and across Scotland from Thursday 3 August until Sunday 13 August.

It is the world’s biggest ever staged cycling event and is expected to attract around a million spectators.

It begins in Glasgow and travels to Fort William, the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Perthshire and Dundee and Angus.

The 11-day event consists of 13 different championships and is expected to attract 2,600 elite cyclists, including para-athletes, from over 120 countries.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: "I want to extend a warm welcome to every cyclist taking part in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships – the world’s biggest ever cycling event. I wish everyone good luck.

"Hosting the UCI World Championships is further vote of confidence in Scotland as a destination of choice for staging major global events.

"The Scottish Government is proud to fund this innovative and inclusive event. Our funding will help promote the health and wellbeing benefits of cycling and help drive wider economic and social benefits across the country.

"Whether it’s indoor competitions at the velodrome or Mountain Biking and road events set in some of the most scenic parts of Scotland, there is something for everyone. Many of these events are free and I would encourage as many people across the country to try and catch a piece of the action."

As the road races will travel through a number of local authority areas there will be significant road closures and the public are advised to plan journeys ahead of time.

