A66 is currently closed in both directions as lorry sheds hay bales

The A66 is currently closed in both directions at Crackenthorpe after a lorry shed its load of hay bales.

The incident has led to the road being completely shut between the A66 and B6542 north west of Appleby.

There are expected delays of up to 30 minutes.

In a statement on social media Cumbria Police said: " The A66 at Crackenthorpe (NW of Appleby) is currently closed in both directions after a wagon shed its load of hay bales."Please be patient whilst work is ongoing to reopen the road."

