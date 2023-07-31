Air Ambulance rescues injured walker after fall at Fleswick Bay

An air ambulance was called out to rescue an injured walker who fell and damaged their leg in west Cumbria.

The incident took place on Sunday 30 July with Whitehaven Coastguard Rescue Team attending alongside their colleagues from Maryport, St Bees RNLI, North West Ambulance Service, following a call that had been made to Cumbria Police.

The incident occurred at Fleswick Bay. Credit: Whitehaven Coastguard

A group of walkers were heading into Fleswick Bay when one of them fell and sustained a leg injury. The injury led to the callout of the North West Ambulance Service who worked alongside the medics of Whitehaven Coastguard Rescue Team.

Due to the nature of the injured walkers injuries the air ambulance was called out and dispatched. The beach and cliff tops in the area were cleared of members of the public and a safety cordon was established at the scene.

The air ambulance was safely able to land on the beach. Credit: Whitehaven Coastguard.

The helicopter subsequently landed on the beach and the injured walker was taken to hospital.

A statement from Whitehaven Coastguard Rescue Team on their social media said: " A fantastic multiagency response, working alongside partner agencies and local farm owners, to ensure the safest and fastest extraction of the casualty to the next level of care could be achieved. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery."

