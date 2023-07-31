An appeal for witnesses has been launched following a serious crash near Langholm.

Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Friday 28 July just north of Langholm on the A7. The crash involved a red Toyota Hilux.

Sergeant Lloyd Caven said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.“Likewise, if you were driving in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, please make contact.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...