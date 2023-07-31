A rallying cry has been issued for people to take part in the Big Butterfly Count for 2023.

Last year throughout the UK almost 100,000 counts took place with participants spending a combined time of two and a half years in their gardens.

The information gathered helps to inform conservation projects, government policies and supports other experts with their research and vital work to protect our planet.

There are calls for people in Cumbria to break the number that was achieved last year, where 5,526 butterflies spotted throughout the county.

Last year almost 100,000 counts took place up and down the country. Credit: Mark Searle

In 2022, there were 710 counts completed in Cumbria with the Small White taking the top spot for sightings. Scientists are hoping for 2023 that people will take part before the count ends on Sunday 6 August.

Owing to the heatwave and drought of last summer, scientists believe it is more important than ever to take part. Previous extreme summers in 1976 and 1995 took a heavy toll, with butterfly numbers crashing the following year and taking almost a decade to recover.

Dr Zoe Randle is hoping as many people as possible take part in the survey. Credit: Butterfly Conservation.

Dr Zoë Randle, senior surveys officer at Butterfly Conservation, said: "We really need people across Cumbria to get out for the count to help us understand the impact of climate change on our most-loved butterflies.

“Who doesn’t remember following a fluttering Red Admiral around, or being mesmerised by a Large White?

"Butterflies are key indicators of environmental health, and with half of Britain’s butterfly species already threatened or near threatened with extinction, we need to take action now to protect them. We need you to help us.”

