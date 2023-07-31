Carlisle Racecourse prepares for ladies night with exclusive all female card

Play Brightcove video

Watch as we preview ladies' night at Carlisle Racecourse.

Carlisle Racecourse is preparing for one of the biggest events on the season calendar.

Ladies' night is returning as the only all-female meeting for jockeys anywhere in the UK.

The meeting has been held for over a decade providing female riders the opportunity to showcase their talents.

It is a big week on the card for Diane Sayers who has her stables just outside of Penrith.

The all-female yard is proud to support the event that champions female racing.

Ladies day is unique at Carlisle Racecourse as all of the jockeys will be female. Credit: PA

Ms Sayers said: "When Carlisle came up with the ladies' night it was just a real game changer for us. I had four girls on the yard at the time that all held a lady's rider license.

"It has grown from strength to strength, we have tried to support it every year and we will be going again this year with five horses. It is just amazing it really has helped bring lady riders to the forefront and it has just been a huge success."

As the only racecourse in the UK to host an all-female event, Carlisle is providing female riders with the opportunity who may not otherwise be able to do so.

Female jockey Hollie Doyle has won some top races. Credit: PA

Helen Willis, general manager of Carlisle Racecourse, said: “We are a pioneering racecourse. We like to showcase female talent.

"There have been many general managers before me that have also been females. So it is really great to showcase that and build on that and go from there.

"We are really proud to hose the only all-female jockey card in the UK. It creates a fantastic platform for professional, amateur and apprentice lady riders to showcase their talent and compete against each other on a level playing field."

Carlisle Racecourse is preparing for ladies day. Credit: PA

The course at Carlisle has a long history of supporting and promoting female jockeys.

Emma Sayer, Scottish Racing Academy, believes it is a great opportunity for female riders. She said: “It is the highlight of the year for many lady jockeys.

"It is an opportunity to not only have one or two rides but possibly a full card of six or seven rides on the night. It is truly fantastic and we are very lucky and honoured that Carlisle will host this evening for us.

Rachel Blackmore is one female jockey inspiring the next generation. Credit: PA

“Carlisle has paved the way for women in racing. It has turned into a fantastic competitive evening and it is an opportunity for lady jockeys to showcase themselves. So it brings a fantastic element of amateurs and professionals and it is celebrated on the night."

Top female jockeys have been winning some of the biggest races for the last few years and Jodie Gray believes they are inspiring the next generation of female talent.

She said: "I think women and racing at the moment is really great. I think especially ladies such as Rachel Blackmore with the success that she has had, Hollie Doyle on the flat.

"It is great to show that we are at the top level with the boys. I have two younger daughters and they follow the racing but equally, whenever we watch racing they are like ‘Rachel is in this race’ so they do very much follow the ladies in racing as well. It really does spur them on to want to do everything they want to do."

