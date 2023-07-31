The line-up has been announced for the 25th edition of the Wigtown Book Festival.

Many high profile names have been announced for the festival including Judy Murray, Hamza Yassin, Sally Magnusson and Pat Nevin.

The annual event is celebrating its 25th birthday with Scotland's national book town preparing for the festival which will take place between 22 September and 1 October.

The 10 day event will include a range of activities and events including hearing a range of authors discuss their latest books, films, poetry and music.

The line-up has been revealed for the book festival. Credit: Colin Hattersley

Guest Programmer Lee Randall speaks of his excitement at the event returning. He said: "Ever since I began chairing events in Wigtown, I’ve told people that a piece of my heart remains here year-round.

“To programme the 25th event has been a privilege and a challenge. How do you celebrate Wigtown’s journey while looking to the future?

“I hope that what we’ve come up with adds up to a full 10 days of delights - a really exciting mix of brilliant contemporary fiction and the very best in non-fiction alongside superb debut novels and Galloway yarns.

“This all rubs shoulders with wild walks, music, film, poetry, lectures and discussions.

“The programme also attempts to reflect the unique character of Scotland’s National BookTown. I hope you enjoy it – and that, like me, you won’t want to leave.”

The festival is set to welcome a range of authors, news and sport stars attending. This includes Strictly Come Dancing winner Hamza Yassin, famous tennis coach and mum Judy Murray, former Chelsea and Scotland star Pat Nevin and news reader Sally Magnusson.

Started in 1999, the festival has generated over £50 million for the regional economy with more than 10x the population of the village attending.

The festival has been running since 1999. Credit: Colin Hattersley

Cathy Agnew, Chair of the festival trustees, added: “What a difference 25 years makes. To survive and thrive for a quarter of a century would be an achievement in any circumstances. But after the challenges of Covid and in the face of the hostile winds blowing through the cultural sector, it feels faintly miraculous.

“None of it would have happened without the enduring support of our funders and sponsors and the extraordinary team of volunteers who help make the festival happen.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you. Here’s to the next 25.”

