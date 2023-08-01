﻿A Carlisle United fan who used homophobic abuse as visiting substitutes warmed up on the touchline during a Brunton Park game has been banned from watching his team for the next three years.

Bryan Stubbs, 64, committed his offence on the evening of 18 April while United were playing Stockport County in a crucial end of-season League 2 fixture.

As Stockport substitutes warmed up in front of the stadium’s grandstand, Stubbs was stood on the Paddock terrace close to them.

"He began to shout abuse towards the players," prosecutor George Shelley told Carlisle Magistrates' Court.

One homophobic slur related to a player wearing pink boots. There was also an alleged second homophobic insult which Stubbs later denied.

Bryan Stubbs received a three year football banning order.

A male steward challenged his behaviour and the incident was reported to a stadium match commander.

Stubbs was detained, arrested and, when interviewed, he accepted his comment could be construed as homophobic.

In court Stubbs, of Hartington Place, Carlisle, admitted a public order offence which Mr Shelley said was aggravated by use of homophobic language.

Kate Hunter, defending, said Stubbs did not oppose a strict football banning order which was being sought by police.

This will ban him from attending Carlisle United home and away fixtures, and from being within half a mile of stadiums five hours before and also after matches.

"He has followed Carlisle United for over 40 years. He is a diehard fan," said Ms Hunter.

"I think the banning order will be quite enough punishment for him."

Stubbs was fined £150 and must comply with the banning order terms for three years.

District judge Timothy Gascoyne told him: "If you come back and see me, and it is to do with football, I will send you down."

