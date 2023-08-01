An inquest has been opened into the death of a man who died while on holiday with friends in Ibiza.

John McKenna, from Cumbria, died after a balcony fall on 23 June this year.

The 22-year-old, who lived in Crosby-on-Eden, near Carlisle, had been staying in the town of Sant Antoni de Portmany.

An inquest into his death was formally opened at Cockermouth Coroners’ Court on Tuesday 1 August.

Coroner Ms Margaret Taylor noted that Mr McKenna had been an electrician by trade.

Outlining some brief circumstances she had been given following the tragedy, Ms Taylor said: “His room partner had left earlier in the night and gone back to the apartment to go to sleep.

Flowers left for John McKenna. Credit: AFC Scotby

“John had arrived home mid-morning and decided to go for breakfast. After breakfast he found the apartment door locked and he couldn’t wake up his friend. He therefore went outside and saw that the balcony patio door was open.

“He believed he could climb up on to the adjoining balcony and jump across on to his own, but very tragically during the jump he fell, sustaining a fatal head injury.”

Ms Taylor concluded that an inquest would be necessary, saying: “In view of the fact that he has died in Ibiza and we are awaiting information from the authorities in Spain, I’m going to suspend this matter so that we can be sure that we can get all information together prior to re-listing the case for a full hearing.”

A date will be confirmed in due course.

Tributes to Mr McKenna — a son, brother, grandson and nephew — were paid after his death. His family said: “We will all miss his bright spark, wonderful smile and the ability to light up every room.”

Flowers and a football shirt were laid outside the pavilion of his Sunday football league club, Scotby FC. A spokesman said the club had “lost a legend, a brilliant player but an even better person — never forgotten but loved always”.

Friends also took to social media to say they were “absolutely heartbroken” by his sudden death.

Almost £28,000 has since been raised through an online JustGiving page to support his repatriation and the #JackTheLad Foundation. This charity helps families who have lost loved ones in overseas accidents.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...