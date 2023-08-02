Family pay tribute to man who died in Brampton crash

The family of a man who died in a crash in Brampton have paid tribute to him as "a loving son, brother, uncle and grandson taken tragically too soon".

Rory Amos, from Brampton, died at the scene of a collision on Thursday 27 July.

The incident took place on Capon Tree Road with the road closed for a number of hours while a forensic collision investigation and recovery was carried out.

In tribute, his family said of the 34-year-old: "Rory was part of a close family.

"He was a friend to many and the life and soul of any occasion with a witty sense of humour and always had a story to tell.

"Rory was hardworking and conscientious. Working first as an Audi Technician and then progressing to Metal Box.

"One of Rory’s biggest passions in life was Hibernian Football Club where he often travelled to home and away games to support his team.

"Rory referred to Hibernian as his religion and Easter Road as his church.

"He will be sadly missed by us all."

