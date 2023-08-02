Former Copeland mayor Mike Starkie says he’s not running for parliament

The former mayor of Copeland Mike Starkie has announced he is not putting himself forward to be the Conservative candidate for the new parliamentary constituency of Whitehaven and Workington.

Trudy Harrison, the Conservative MP for Copeland, revealed last week she was standing down at the next general election.

After a national review of constituencies, Copeland is due to be largely replaced by a new seat of Whitehaven and Workington, with significantly changed boundaries.

Labour have chosen former teacher Josh MacAlister as their candidate for the next election, after a controversial selection process.

Mr Starkie had been considered a contender for the Conservative nomination. He was first elected as the mayor of Copeland in 2015, after standing as an independent. He joined the Conservatives in 2020.

The mayoral role was abolished in April 2023 when Cumbria’s councils were reorganised.

Mike Starkie said: "I am aware that following Trudy Harrison’s decision to stand down at the next election there has been speculation that I was considering running to be the MP for Whitehaven/Workington.

"I can confirm I will not be seeking the nomination and will not be taking part in the process to be be a candidate at the next General Election.

"I am and always will be passionate about West Cumbria and will continue to champion projects like West Cumbria Mine, SMRs at Sellafield and Devolution for Cumbria which will bring significant funding and more control over the destiny of our own County.

"I will be supporting whoever the Conservative Party select as candidate to help deliver on these and many other issues but for me it’s time to continue to personally enjoy my time out of politics as much as I enjoyed my time in it."

