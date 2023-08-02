Mum of two died in house fire with no smoke detectors installed, inquest told

An inquest has heard there were no working smoke detectors in a Carlise house where a mother-of-two died, following a chip pan fire.

Rebecca Crosby, 42, of Hadrians Gardens, off Brampton Old Road, was found unconscious at home by her daughter at 8am on December 13th last year.

The inquest in Cockermouth was told that the most likely cause of the fire was a chip pan being left unattended on an electric induction hob.

A toxicology report showed Ms Crosby had earlier consumed alcohol and it was not uncommon, the inquest heard, for her to sleep heavily after drinking alcohol.

As the chip pan fire developed, poisonous carbon monoxide fumes spread throughout the property. The fire burned itself out and went undetected until Ms Crosby's daughter arrived the following day.

She was pulled unconscious from the property by her daughter and although firefighters and paramedics administered CPR, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigator concluded that Rebecca had fallen asleep in the living room but had not been alerted to the burning pan because there were no working smoke alarms within the property.

Without such detectors, the fire developed and poisonous carbon monoxide fumes spread throughout the property due to all external windows and doors being closed, and internal doors open.

Coroner Margaret Taylor said there were no smoke or carbon monoxide detectors in the house.

She added: “Rebecca has clearly been overcome and has died as a consequence of the carbon monoxide poisoning and inhalation of the smoke. This is a tragedy and my condolences are offered to her daughter."

A pathologist concluded the cause of death was smoke inhalation or carbon monoxide poisoning.

