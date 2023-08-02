Solway Sharks turn professional as club targets further success

The Solway Sharks are embarking on a new journey this season as they move from being an amateur to a professional club.

New co-owner John Strange, says the success of the club in bringing through young talent, was one of the primary reasons he bought the club this year.

John said: "This club has been around for 25/26 years and the foundations are there, but it had hit a ceiling and it needed help to get through that ceiling which I believe is what the current ownership have brought to it.

The Solway Sharks are looking to build on their success from last season. Credit: ITV

"What is required moving forward is that we just have to keep investing, keep coming up with ideas, keep getting more volunteers, keep playing games and hopefully win something."

The Sharks under their new owners will now compete as the sole Scottish representative in the NIHL National Division - UK hockey's second tier.

John Strange added: "What I can tell you is that the budget that the club used to work under has now been multiplied by ten so it is a substantial increase in budget, it is very expensive."

With the Sharks turning professional they become the fourth professional team in Scotland and with more than 200 players across youth, senior and women's teams, the owners and coaches are optimistic this club can build on the title winning successes of previous seasons.

Martin Grubb, Head Coach, said: "It might sound like we are putting a target on our back but they should be concerned about us because we have built a winning culture here, we have built a team that we know is going to compete."

Parents including Helen Elliot whose four children are all in the Sharks Academy have welcomed the investment in her hometown club.

Helen Elliot, said: "We see the older juniors, we see them, we watch them play the u19 games, we watch them play as seniors, the progression path is really good here so this is really inspiring for the kids."

Fellow mum Lisa Calvert is grateful that her 17 year old son will now get to play the sport he loves professionally.

Lisa said: "My family is a massive part of this club, my son's dad was part of the Sharks at one point, his uncle was a coach here, my sister runs the junior club.

"I used to run the junior club, so this is a massive thing for our family and to keep it in and for my son to get to play here is a massive achievement, it's all he's ever wanted to do since he was a youngster."

