Line closed between Carlisle and Appleby after van crash

The line is currently closed between Carlisle and Appleby following a van that has crashed through some hedges and has come to a stop near to the tracks.

Services are currently suspended on the route with alternative rail options available for passengers and replacement buses in operation.

Disruption is expected until at least 11am. The incident happened between Langwathby and Appleby.

Northern Rail posted on social media saying: " Due to an obstruction on the track between Skipton and Carlisle all lines are disrupted. Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed."

Northern confirmed that the following option were available for passengers who are looking to travel between Carlisle and Appleby. They said: "Northern ticket holders have acceptance on: TPE services between Leeds/York and Newcastle. Passengers can change for Carlisle there. Avanti services between Preston and Carlisle.

"Road replacement transport: A bus, provided by KTs will depart Carlisle at 10:20 calling at all stations to Appleby."

