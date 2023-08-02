Explainer
Where to watch the Cycling World Championships in Scotland
The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is being held in Glasgow with various events taking place throughout southern Scotland to mark it.
Here's a full list of those events and where you can watch them.
Thursday 3 August
Track and Para-Cycling Track: Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit, Sprint, Time Trial and Scratch Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
Mountain Bike Downhill: Junior Qualifying - Nevis Range - Fort William.
Friday 4 August
Track and Para-Cycling Track: Team Pursuit and Time Trial - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
Gran Fondo: Road Race - Perth and Kinross.
Medio Fondo: Road Race - Perth and Kinross.
Mountain Bike Downhill: Elite- Qualifying & Juniors - Final - Nevis Range - Fort William.
Track and Para-Cycling Track: Individual Pursuit, Sprint, Time Trial and Scratch Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
Saturday 5 August
BMX Freestyle Park: Elite - Qualifying - Glasgow Green.
Track and Para-Cycling Track: Team Pursuit, Sprint, Time Trial and Scratch Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
Road: Women Junior Road Race - Glasgow.
Mountain Bike Downhill: Elite - Finals - Nevis Range - Fort William.
Road: Men Junior Road Race - Glasgow.
Track and Para-Cycling Track: Time Trial, Sprint, Keirin, Team Pursuit and Scratch Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
Sunday 6 August
Mountain Bike Cross-Country Marathon: Elite - Finals - Glentress Forest - Peebles.
Road: Men Elite Road Race - Edinburgh.
Track and Para-Cycling Track: Time Trial, Sprint, Team Pursuit and Scratch Race, Keirin and Omnium - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
BMX Racing: Challenge - Glasgow BMX Centre.
BMX Freestyle Park: Elite - Semi Finals - Glasgow Green.
Track and Para-Cycling Track: Individual Pursuit, Time Trial, Sprint, Scratch Race, Keirin and Omnium and Elimination Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
Monday 7 August
BMX Racing: Challenge - Glasgow BMX Centre.
Gran Fondo: Individual Time Trial - Dundee.
Track and Para-Cycling Track: Sprint and Time Trial - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
BMX Freestyle Park: Elite - Finals - Glasgow Green.
Track and Para-Cycling Track: Individual Pursuit, Time Trial, Elimination Race, Madison, Scratch Race and Sprint - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
Tuesday 8 August
Mountain Bike Cross-Country: Short Track - Qualifying - Glentress Forest - Peebles.
BMX Racing: Challenge - Glasgow BMX Centre.
Track and Para-Cycling Track: Sprint and Time Trial - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
Road: Team Trial Mixed Relay - Glasgow.
BMX Freestyle Flatland: Elite Qualifying - Glasgow Green.
Track and Para-Cycling Track: Sprint, Time Trial, Scratch Race, Keirin, Points Race and Madison - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
Wednesday 9 August
BMX Racing: Challenge - Glasgow BMX Centre.
Mountain Bike Cross-Country: Team Relay and E-MTB - Glentress Forest - Peebles.
Para-Cycling Road: Individual Time Trials - Dumfries and Galloway.
Road: Men U23 Individual Time Trial - Stirling.
BMX Freestyle Flatland: Men Elite Semi-Final - Glasgow Green.
Track: Sprint, Omnium, Keirin and Points Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.
Trials: Teams - Glasgow Green.
Thursday 10 August
Mountain Bike Cross-Country: Junior Olympic and Elite Short Track - Finals - Glentress Forest - Peebles.
Para-Cycling Road: Individual Time Trials - Dumfries and Galloway.
Trials: Men Junior - 20" and 26" & Women Elite Semi Finals - Glasgow Green.
Road: Women Junior Individual Time Trial - Stirling.
Road: Women Elite Individual Time Trial - Stirling.
BMX Freestyle Flatland: Elite Finals - Glasgow Green.
Friday 11 August
Indoor Cycling: Cycle-Ball and Artistic Cycling - Emirates Arena - Glasgow.
Para-Cycling Road: Road Races- Dumfries and Galloway.
Trials: Men Elite - 20" and 26" Semi Finals - Glasgow Green.
Mountain Bike Cross-Country: Under 23: Glentress Forest - Peebles.
Road: Men Junior Individual Time Trial - Stirling.
Road: Men Elite Individual Time Trial - Stirling.
Saturday 12 August
Indoor Cycling: Cycle-Ball and Artistic Cycling - Emirates Arena - Glasgow.
Mountain Bike Cross-Country: Elite Olympic - Glentress Forest - Peebles.
Para-Cycling Road: Road Races - Dumfries and Galloway.
Trials: 20" and 26" Junior and Elite- Final - Glasgow Green.
Road: Men U23 Road Race - Loch Lomand.
BMX Racing: All Categories (Qualifiers); Junior, Under 23 and Elite (Last 32) - Glasgow BMX Centre.
Trials: 20" and 26" Elite - Final - Glasgow Green.
Sunday 13 August
Indoor Cycling: Cycle-Ball and Artistic - Emirates Arena - Glasgow.
Para-Cycling Road: Team Relay - Glasgow.
BMX Racing: Junior, Under 23 and Elite (Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Final) - Glasgow BMX Centre.
Road: Women Elite (Incl women U23) Road Race - Loch Lomand.
