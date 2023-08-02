Explainer

Where to watch the Cycling World Championships in Scotland

There are events being held in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders. Credit: UCI Cycling World Championships

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is being held in Glasgow with various events taking place throughout southern Scotland to mark it.

Here's a full list of those events and where you can watch them.

Thursday 3 August

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit, Sprint, Time Trial and Scratch Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

  • Mountain Bike Downhill: Junior Qualifying - Nevis Range - Fort William.

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit, Sprint, Time Trial and Scratch Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

Friday 4 August

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Team Pursuit and Time Trial - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

  • Gran Fondo: Road Race - Perth and Kinross.

  • Medio Fondo: Road Race - Perth and Kinross.

  • Mountain Bike Downhill: Elite- Qualifying & Juniors - Final - Nevis Range - Fort William.

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Individual Pursuit, Sprint, Time Trial and Scratch Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

Saturday 5 August

  • BMX Freestyle Park: Elite - Qualifying - Glasgow Green.

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Team Pursuit, Sprint, Time Trial and Scratch Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

  • Road: Women Junior Road Race - Glasgow.

  • Mountain Bike Downhill: Elite - Finals - Nevis Range - Fort William.

  • Road: Men Junior Road Race - Glasgow.

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Time Trial, Sprint, Keirin, Team Pursuit and Scratch Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

Sunday 6 August

  • Mountain Bike Cross-Country Marathon: Elite - Finals - Glentress Forest - Peebles.

  • Road: Men Elite Road Race - Edinburgh.

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Time Trial, Sprint, Team Pursuit and Scratch Race, Keirin and Omnium - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

  • BMX Racing: Challenge - Glasgow BMX Centre.

  • BMX Freestyle Park: Elite - Semi Finals - Glasgow Green.

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Individual Pursuit, Time Trial, Sprint, Scratch Race, Keirin and Omnium and Elimination Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

Monday 7 August

  • BMX Racing: Challenge - Glasgow BMX Centre.

  • Gran Fondo: Individual Time Trial - Dundee.

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Sprint and Time Trial - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

  • BMX Freestyle Park: Elite - Finals - Glasgow Green.

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Individual Pursuit, Time Trial, Elimination Race, Madison, Scratch Race and Sprint - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

Tuesday 8 August

  • Mountain Bike Cross-Country: Short Track - Qualifying - Glentress Forest - Peebles.

  • BMX Racing: Challenge - Glasgow BMX Centre.

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Sprint and Time Trial - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

  • Road: Team Trial Mixed Relay - Glasgow.

  • BMX Freestyle Flatland: Elite Qualifying - Glasgow Green.

  • Track and Para-Cycling Track: Sprint, Time Trial, Scratch Race, Keirin, Points Race and Madison - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

Wednesday 9 August

  • BMX Racing: Challenge - Glasgow BMX Centre.

  • Mountain Bike Cross-Country: Team Relay and E-MTB - Glentress Forest - Peebles.

  • Para-Cycling Road: Individual Time Trials - Dumfries and Galloway.

  • Road: Men U23 Individual Time Trial - Stirling.

  • BMX Freestyle Flatland: Men Elite Semi-Final - Glasgow Green.

  • Track: Sprint, Omnium, Keirin and Points Race - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Glasgow.

  • Trials: Teams - Glasgow Green.

Thursday 10 August

  • Mountain Bike Cross-Country: Junior Olympic and Elite Short Track - Finals - Glentress Forest - Peebles.

  • Para-Cycling Road: Individual Time Trials - Dumfries and Galloway.

  • Trials: Men Junior - 20" and 26" & Women Elite Semi Finals - Glasgow Green.

  • Road: Women Junior Individual Time Trial - Stirling.

  • Road: Women Elite Individual Time Trial - Stirling.

  • BMX Freestyle Flatland: Elite Finals - Glasgow Green.

Friday 11 August

  • Indoor Cycling: Cycle-Ball and Artistic Cycling - Emirates Arena - Glasgow.

  • Para-Cycling Road: Road Races- Dumfries and Galloway.

  • Trials: Men Elite - 20" and 26" Semi Finals - Glasgow Green.

  • Mountain Bike Cross-Country: Under 23: Glentress Forest - Peebles.

  • Road: Men Junior Individual Time Trial - Stirling.

  • Road: Men Elite Individual Time Trial - Stirling.

Saturday 12 August

  • Indoor Cycling: Cycle-Ball and Artistic Cycling - Emirates Arena - Glasgow.

  • Mountain Bike Cross-Country: Elite Olympic - Glentress Forest - Peebles.

  • Para-Cycling Road: Road Races - Dumfries and Galloway.

  • Trials: 20" and 26" Junior and Elite- Final - Glasgow Green.

  • Road: Men U23 Road Race - Loch Lomand.

  • BMX Racing: All Categories (Qualifiers); Junior, Under 23 and Elite (Last 32) - Glasgow BMX Centre.

  • Trials: 20" and 26" Elite - Final - Glasgow Green.

Sunday 13 August

  • Indoor Cycling: Cycle-Ball and Artistic - Emirates Arena - Glasgow.

  • Para-Cycling Road: Team Relay - Glasgow.

  • BMX Racing: Junior, Under 23 and Elite (Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Final) - Glasgow BMX Centre.

  • Road: Women Elite (Incl women U23) Road Race - Loch Lomand.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...