Cumbria Police are appealing for information after a man made threats with a weapon in Carlisle.

A 43-year-old man from the Carlisle area was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 28-year-old man from Carlisle was alleged to have been threatened with an offensive weapon but did not sustain any injuries.

The incident is said to have happened on Pennine Way, between Westville and Whinsmoor Drive.

"Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it, quoting incident number 153 of 29 July 2023. You can also phone on 101."

