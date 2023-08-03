A CCTV image has been released as part of a police investigation into an alleged rape in Carlisle.

It is alleged that the incident took place on 12 February shortly after midnight on Mary Street.

Cumbria Constabulary would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as part of their investigation.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Kidd said “Since officers received the report extensive enquiries have been carried out, this includes house to house and viewing numerous hours of CCTV.

“The victim has been receiving continuous support as we continue with this investigation.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident or can identify the man is asked to get in touch.

"We would also encourage the man to contact us himself to assist with our investigation.”

You can contact police by reporting online at www.cumbria.police.uk/ report-it or call 101 quoting incident number 3 of 12 February.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...