Another meeting is to be held in an attempt to resolve the ongoing bin strikes in west Cumbria.

Talks are set to resume between trade unions, Allerdale Waste Services (AWS) and Cumberland Council and will set the terms for follow-up negotiations.

Due to the ongoing strikes AWS is set to recruit temporary drivers and loaders on short term contracts.

An AWS spokesperson said: “The recruitment is in no way pre-empting the outcome of negotiation and discussion with the Trade Unions regarding the industrial action. It is to ensure that the current refuse collection service is maintained.

“Should the industrial action be resolved, and employees return to work, we will still require the additional resource. Like Cumberland Council, we are keen to maintain the dialogue with the Trade Unions and welcome the involvement of ACAS."

Workers are striking as they are looking for parity in their pay between that at AWS and staff who are employed by the former Copeland Waste Services by Cumberland Council.

AWS employees were awarded a 10.1% pay rise on 1 April this year which is based on the Foundation Living Wage. This increase was regarded by AWS as both fair and responsible and saw salaries being comparable or higher than other waste services in the Cumberland area.

The Union’s original demands were that they wanted to see the same hourly rate paid as the former Copeland Waste Services staff receive, but without any reduction in hours worked.

A AWS spokesperson continued: “Since the industrial action started, we have collected a high percentage of all domestic waste on the designated weekly day. Where we have missed a collection, we have either returned the next day or later in the week or collected with excess waste the following week.

“We continue to appreciate the patience that residents have shown during this challenging period.”

