Multi-million pound British Wool depot set-up in Scottish Borders

A new multi-million pound facility has been described as an "important milestone for the Borders economy."

The British Wool building in Selkirk replaces the previous building in Galashiels which was split across two sites.

An open day was held at the site on Wednesday, and it has also been visited by Neil Gray MSP and Professor Russell Griggs from South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE).

Andrew Hogley, chief executive of British Wool said: “It is fantastic to see our Selkirk depot up and running and grading fleeces already. It has been a significant investment for us as a business, but one which highlights our commitment to improving British Wool’s operations.

"The new site will improve our efficiencies and future proof our operations in this region, helping us towards our overarching aim of delivering the best possible wool price for our members.

The new £2.3million facility replaces the one in Galashiels. Credit: British Wool

“The facilities here will also allow us to host visits from farmers and to develop a showroom to promote Scottish wool products to buyers – and potential buyers – of British wool.”

The new facility in Selkirk will secure 20 full time jobs and create at least five new positions.

Scottish Government Fair Work Secretary Neil Gray said: “The opening of British Wool’s new premises in Selkirk marks an important milestone for the Borders economy, one that not only safeguards and creates local jobs, but which gives sheep farmers confidence and security in knowing that wool processing will be here in the Borders for years to come.

“I have no doubt that British Wool, in partnership with South of Scotland Enterprise, will continue to maximise the opportunities that this exciting new chapter in the region’s history presents to support a just transition to a net zero and wellbeing economy.”

The building in Selkirk has also been built with solar panels installed to minimise energy costs.

Prof Griggs commented: “British Wool has been in the Borders for over 70 years, providing vital support to the region’s textile and farming industries.

"The new facility in Selkirk shows the organisation’s long-term commitment to the region, retaining jobs and creating new positions, which is to be hugely welcomed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...