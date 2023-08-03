Season preview: Simpson excited ahead of Carlisle United's League One return

Play Brightcove video

Watch the interview with Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson says he is looking forward to Carlisle United's return to League One, following their play-off success last season.

The Blues were promoted last season after winning on penalties at Wembley against Stockport County.

The match at Wembley is a memorable one for Carlisle United supporters and Simpson is looking to build on that into the new campaign.

He said: "It was a magnificent day. I think it is one of those days that the club and supporters will remember for a long long time. It was a brilliant day out and a brilliant weekend.

Carlisle United are looking to build on their Wembley success from last season. Credit: PA

"As football goes it is gone and we are ready for the new season. Four weeks after the game the players are back into training. We have had a good pre-season programme and we are all looking forward to the new season in the next level up.

"We want to try and build on the momentum we built up last season. That is something the players can benefit from if we do that. I think the supporters are all looking forward to it. We all know it is going to be a great challenge for us, but it is something that we can all look forward to."

Simpson has been happy with how pre-season has gone for his side, apart from one game against Scottish Championship opposition.

He said: "I have been reasonably happy. I have been very happy with training and the level of the games, barring the Dundee United game last weekend.

"I think the players have applied themselves really well. I have found it a really tough transfer window to deal with and I know Gregg Abbott has been getting very stressed over it all and it has been tough.

Paul Simpson is looking to sign a third goalkeeper for the upcoming season. Credit: PA

"I am really chuffed with the squad we have got in place at the moment, but there are a couple of area’s that we will still look to strengthen. We are starting the season though with a good group and I am really looking forward to it."

Simpson though is not done in the transfer window and is targeting a new goalkeeper to come in before the end of the window.

He said: "I think it is no secret that I am looking to bring another goalkeeper into the building. We currently have two and I think we need more than that.

"I am pleased with the two that I have got but we are going to try and bring another goalkeeper in. We are a little disappointed with how a few things have gone over the last couple of weeks but that is the way it goes. We have got to just keep plugging away. There are different players we are looking at and discussing but there is nothing that is going to happen before the weekend.

"Once we have got that dealt with I will have a look at the whole group and see where we are. The one thing I have been saying to the players is that it won’t be 11 that help us this season it is going to be the full group. They have all got to stick together, keep doing the right things and they will get their own opportunity."

Owen Moxon has been linked with a move away from the club. Credit: ITV

The club have made no secret in their desire to keep midfielder Owen Moxon at the club, as transfer speculation intensifies regarding his future.

Simpson said: "I think it will be very important, he is a player who we want to have in out team. I have got to say it has been business as normal for us this week.

"Owen has come in and trained, he is available for the weekend and there have not been any other discussions that have gone on. We want Owen Moxon here not just for this season but for a few years to come. I stand here now and hope that it is going to be the case."

Moxon is part of a long list of homegrown players in the Carlisle United first team, something that Simpson believes is extremely important.

He said: "I think it is important for clubs like us to have our homegrown players. Owen Moxon, Jack Ellis, Taylor Charters and Paul Huntington being from the area I think it is really important at a club like us you have to have players with a real affinity to the building. These guys have and we have to try and build on that."

Taylor Charters is part of the homegrown contingent at Brunton Park. Credit: PA

Simpson is a fans favourite at Brunton Park, something that he is extremely appreciative and thankful for.

He said: "It is brilliant, it is fantastic it really is. It makes my life so much easier when it is like this. What we have got to do is try and keep this feeling.

"I am not deluded to think that relationship will stay the same if we start losing games but we have got to make sure we win. We have to find a way to win games. If we do that then the fans will stay with us and that is all I am trying to do."

The Carlisle United supporters came out in huge numbers last season as the club pushed for promotion. Simpson is hoping that the figures through the turnstiles stay at the healthy levels they were last campaign.

He said: "I am fully expecting a good crowd. The supporters have been absolutely magnificent from my first game back here, they have been superb. I think back to the games last season when we had the waterworks end open and the Bradford City game and Tranmere game.

Paul Simpson is hoping the supporters come out in their numbers for the season opener. Credit: PA

"That atmosphere that those fans will be creating is going to help us and I ask them to come and support us again, come and back us, come and stick with us and let’s see where it takes us all.

“I think it is always nice to start with a win. I think the first win is always the hardest and we are coming up against a Fleetwood side who are used to being in League One. It will be a tough game, they are a good footballing side.

"It is a game where we have to go and stamp our own authority on it and we have got to try and keep the momentum from last season and take it into the game. We hope we have the first three points on the board. It is going to be a challenge, we know that, but what a challenge to look forward to."

Scott Brown will be in the opposite dugout on Saturday and Simpson is well aware of the type of player he was throughout his career and that his side will be difficult to play against.

Former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown is the manager at Fleetwood Town. Credit: PA

He said: "If they are anything like Scott was as a player they will be a bit tenacious. They will be aggressive in the way that they play and we have got to manage it. We have got to match whatever they have got and hope that our ability comes through.

"I am a big believer that we focus on what our own strengths are and that is what we are going to do, I think we have got players who can cause problems against Fleetwood and the hope is they bring it to the game on Saturday afternoon."

There have been huge strides on the field for Carlisle United since Simpson's return to the club. Although it is off the field where the manager is looking for the club to keep improving. A new training facility is something that Simpson has been pushing for.

He said: "We certainly are looking to try and improve it. It is a difficult one because all of these things cost money. I think if that is to happen it will only happen if a new ownership group comes in. I don’t know where that is at but the club needs to keep moving forward.

"There certainly isn’t the money at the moment to be able to go and get the training ground. I think there will be conversations that keep going on we will keep working to try and get there.

"What we have at the moment is perfectly acceptable but I just think for the future of Carlisle United we need to come out of Brunton Park and get ourselves into a purpose built training facility. Then when we come to Brunton Park on a match day it is something different and it is special. I am a big believer of that is what we need to try and do. Unfortunately that is out of my hands."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...