Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon 'can't wait' for season to begin

Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon is eager to start life in League One following the Blues play-off promotion last season.

Carlisle defeated Stockport County on penalties at Wembley to secure a return to English football's third tier.

Moxon played a pivotal role in the success Paul Simpson's side had last campaign, scoring six goals and registering 17 assists.

Owen Moxon played a pivotal role in Carlisle United's success last season. Credit: PA

He has been heavily linked with a move away from Brunton Park this summer, although his focus is firmly on the visit of Fleetwood Town.

He said: " I am looking forward to it. It starts on Saturday and there has been a bit of a quick turnaround and there wasn’t much time off. I am looking forward to going to play in League One and testing ourselves against the next level after a good end to the season last year."

Moxon played the full 120 minutes at Wembley as Carlisle United won on penalties. Recalling the afternoon, Moxon says that it is a day that will stay with him forever.

He said: "The atmosphere was unbelievable, the fans were absolutely brilliant with us. It was a bit emotional and a bit of a relief as well but thankfully it went the way we wanted it to. All in all it was a good day and one I won’t forget."

Paul Simpson has masterminded success at Brunton Park. Returning to the club when they look destined for the National League, Carlisle United now find themselves fighting for a spot in the Championship.

Moxon believes Simpson has a great impact on the players and that they are taking each game as it comes this season.

Carlisle United won promotion from League Two last season. Credit: PA

He said: "He has been brilliant, he has been great with me since he came in. If you look at his career it has been brilliant, he was won some things and won promotion with Carlisle United before. That experience taking you into it stands you in good stead.

“I think it is a boring answer but we need to take it game by game and see where it goes. We don’t fear anyone and it is all about us. We just want to go and do out best every week and we will see where it takes us each game and take them as they come."

Moxon believes that pre-season games do not fully represent that of a normal league fixture and that he is excited to be back playing in front of a noisy Brunton Park.

He said: "I can’t wait we had our first pre season game at home at Brunton Park last Saturday and there wasn’t too many fans in.

"This Saturday I am sure there will be a lot of fans there and the atmosphere will be back. I am looking forward to that and I can’t wait for the game at the weekend."

