Death of a 49-year-old woman in Melrose being treated as 'unexplained'

The death of a 49-year-old woman in Melrose is being investigated by police, who are treating it as 'unexplained'.

At around 3pm on Wednesday 2 August officers received a report that a 49-year-old woman had died in a house in Eildon Crescent.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death. There will be a significant police presence in the area as officers carry out enquiries.”

