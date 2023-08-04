A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity in the presence of a child following a CCTV appeal.

Cumbria Police released an image of a man they wanted to speak to following an incident at Carlisle's Primark store on the afternoon of 20 July.

A man in his 60s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual activity in the presence of a child. He is currently in police custody.

